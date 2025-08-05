Stolen vehicle tip unfounded
The Columbia Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded early Tuesday afternoon to the area of Bluff Road near Columbia after receiving a GPS ping for a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the morning in Missouri.
The CPD launched its drone and multiple police vehicles searched the area, but no such stolen vehicle was found.
Police believe that despite the GPS ping in Monroe County, the car is somewhere across the river in Missouri.