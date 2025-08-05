Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in arrest

Monica Stennis

A St. Clair County woman faces multiple felony charges following a successful police pursuit early Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Unit observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier that morning.

MCSD deputies maintained visual contact with the vehicle while requesting for additional assistance. Once additional units arrived, an attempt was then made to initiate a traffic stop, an MCSD press release states. The driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a pursuit northbound on I-255. The suspect vehicle exited at Moussette Lane in Cahokia Heights and continued fleeing through Cahokia Heights into East St. Louis.

The vehicle ultimately crashed in an alley in the 700 block of North 53rd Street in East St. Louis, police said, after which both occupants were detained at the scene.

The driver, 40-year-old Monica Stennis of Swansea, was transported by EMS to a St. Louis-area hospital as a precaution. The male passenger was transported and held at the Monroe County Jail and was released after it was determined he had no criminal involvement.

During a search of the vehicle, MCSD investigators recovered a large quantity of stolen merchandise located in the rear cargo area of the vehicle. Further investigation determined the items had been stolen from a St. Louis-area business shortly before deputies attempted the traffic stop.

The MCSD, in partnership with the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, is continuing to work closely with multiple agencies on this case, as there is believed to be a connection to a series of crimes across several jurisdictions.

Stennis has been charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude police.

“Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department will continue to be extremely proactive in preventing crime from entering our county and in eliminating as much criminal activity as possible within our borders,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said. “What makes our mission even more impactful is having the support of Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb and his staff, who are unwavering in their commitment to justice. Their proactive approach in holding offenders accountable ensures that those who choose to bring crime into Monroe County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. Together, we are working to keep our communities safe.”