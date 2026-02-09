Steven A. Kruse | Obituary

Steven Arthur Kruse, 67, died Jan. 29, 2026, at Mercy South Hospital, St. Louis, due to complications from a fall. He was born on Feb. 15, 1958.

Steve was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia. He attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School, Dupo Grade School, St. Mary’s Special School in St. Louis and graduated from Dupo High School. He had a knack for math and spelling.

Steve worked with his dad at Kruse Chevrolet in Columbia, at Human Support Services and was a beloved vendor at Soulard Market in downtown St. Louis on Saturdays. He was always ready to volunteer at Hope Church, helping to distribute food on Fridays; also at the VFW fish fry helping his brother-in-law Mark; and at the chicken and pork sausage dinners at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tipton.

Steve was a gardener who took pride in raising vegetables and flowers: tomatoes, sweet potatoes, peas, butter beans, cucumbers, radishes and sunflowers and giant cockscombs. He watered the young plants in the greenhouse, including checking if there was enough propane. He took responsibility to mow the lawn in his John Deere tractor and hauling produce in his Gator.

Steve was an animal-lover. He kept the bird feeders full of sunflower seeds and enjoyed watching them come for their dinners. In addition to caring for two cats on his parents’ property, he especially loved being with his sister Suzy’s rescue dogs and cat. He loved spending time at Mark and Suzy’s house helping with the chickens and garden.

Steve never met a stranger. Friendliness was one of his notable qualities. He loved to socialize. He could remember a person’s name and call it to mind the next time he saw them. He also used to know the entire phone book for Columbia. Not only did he have a phenomenal memory, but he coupled it with an empathy people often found comforting.

When faced with a challenge, Steve could find a way to meet the obstacle and deal with it. He kept his youthful spirit until the end, finding joy in little things and enjoying life by “living in the present moment.” Examples include having a piece of Costco’s triple chocolate cake and Dairy Queen’s chocolate ice cream topped with chocolate syrup! Relaxing with his dad at the end of his work day gave him joy.

Please pray for Steve and remember him for his kindness and love for all.

Steve was the son of Earl and Arlene Kruse, the brother of Rene (Dr. Anthony) Vernava III, and Suzanne (Mark) Grimm; the nephew of Rosemary (Donald) Neff, Sister Marcia Kruse, ASC and Marion (Jim) Charow; beloved uncle of Anthony Vernava IV, Maria Vernava, Jacob Grimm and Katie (Matthew) Lambert; great-uncle of Nash and Scottlynn Lambert; first cousin of Matthew Charow, Donna (Mike) Luechtefeld, Rhonda (Jason) Buser and Kevin (Ronnie) Neff; many cousins and friends; and cats Fluffy Duffy and Miss Kitty.

Paternal grandparents were Arthur and Thekla (nee Roos) Kruse. Maternal grandparents were Elmer and Hilda (nee Doerr) Diehl.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

If you would like to donate in Steve’s memory, we know that Steve loved: the Hope Food Pantry; the Waterloo VFW; and the Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

Quernheim Funeral Homes, Waterloo, handled arrangements.