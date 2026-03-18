Stephens is Irish soccer pro

Sydney Stephens

Former Waterloo High School standout Sydney Stephens recently signed her first professional soccer contract, joining the Sligo Rovers of the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division through the end of this year.

Stephens, a midfielder who played at the University of Illinois, expressed excitement with her new soccer journey.

“After my college season finished, I looked at different opportunities to continue developing my game, and Ireland really stood out as a place where I could focus fully on football at a high level,” she told sligorovers.com. “Sligo Rovers showed belief in me and offered the right environment to keep improving, so I’m really excited to get started here.”

At Illinois, Stephens started 67 of 76 matches during her career, accumulating over 5,500 minutes of game time while contributing 12 goals and 12 assists.

Stephens, 23, earned a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education and a master of science degree in sports management while at Illinois.

Alongside her playing career, she has also pursued coaching, completing a grassroots license to prepare for the future.

“I was born and raised in Waterloo, and I’ve been playing football as long as I can remember,” she said. “I completed a master’s in sports management at the University of Illinois because I want to play football for as long as humanly possible and eventually become a coach. I’ve also completed a grassroots coaching license to give myself every advantage. My time at St. Louis Scott Gallagher taught me everything I need to know about culture, core values, and being a team player – tradition, passion, humility, respect, and unity – and those lessons have stuck with me throughout my career.”

Rovers manager Gavin Hughes is confident Stephens will make an immediate impact on and off the pitch.

“Sydney is a technically gifted player who brings creativity, speed and intelligence to every session,” Hughes said. “She’s a natural leader and already commands respect in training. Her experience at a high level of college football, combined with her mentality and professionalism, make her a perfect fit for the squad.”

Stephens said she’s ready to show off her soccer talents in Ireland.

“I like to think I’m a natural leader,” she said. “I’ve always been the center of the pitch, so communication naturally comes back to me. I enjoy having the game played through me. I’m creative, comfortable on both feet, and I can play across the pitch, including the wings. I’d rather set up a goal than score one myself. I work hard and give everything on the pitch, and I think speed is a big part of my game. Off the pitch, I like to be vocal too, an engine. Growing up, we always had a mentor for younger players, so that leadership has been ingrained in me, and now I want to role model the way I was guided.”

For more information on the Sligo Rovers, visit sligorovers.com.