Stephen E. ‘Gene’ Sharp | Obituary

Stephen E. “Gene” Sharp, 92, of Waterloo, died Nov. 9, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born July 16, 1933, in Edinburg.

Stephen, “Gene,” began his 49 year mining career working as a laborer for Peabody Coal Company in 1952 and then was drafted into the army and sent to South Korea for two years. He resumed his mining career and progressed through various positions from foreman to director of operations.

For Peabody, he worked in mines in Central Illinois, Southern Illinois and Indiana. Stephen then went to work for Arch Mineral Corporation. He worked in the Arch mines in Southern Illinois, Virginia and Southeast Kentucky.

His most memorable position was as mine manager and later president of the Kathleen Mine which was an underground mine for Arch Mineral Corporation. He enjoyed working at the mines and the many men that he worked with over the years.

He enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife Linda to whom he was married 34 years and their two cats Bill and Bert.

He is survived by his wife Linda Sharp; daughter Jill (David) Roth; stepdaughters Brandi (Ben) Langsdorf and Amy (Scott) Lowrey; grandchildren Katie Lytle, Jacob Elliot and Logan (Raven) Elliot; great-grandchild Salem Elliot; step-grandchildren Kate Langsdorf, Isla Langsdorf, Ned Langsdorf and Anna Lowrey; brother Joseph (Karla) Sharp; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Stephen is preceded in death by his daughter Brenda Elliot; son Stephen E. Sharp Jr.; parents John and Ludora (nee Brown) Sharp; and sister and brother Jonel (Jim) Harmon and Doug Sharp.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 14 at and 8-9:15 a.m. Nov. 15 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer with Father Longenus Odum, C.M., officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Masses; or Boys Town.