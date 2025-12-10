Staying strong with Peachy Pilates

Pictured, from left, are Traci Trost and Natalie Manthei of Peachy Pilates in Columbia.

Local residents looking to get their workout fix now have a new option with the arrival of Peachy Pilates.

The business is led by Traci Trost and Natalie Manthei, two newcomers to the community with roots in Chicago.

While both have long been passionate about staying active, Manthei has something of a longer history with Pilates, teaching at two studios in the Chicago area after falling in love with this particular flavor of exercise.

“I have always had more of an interest in fitness in general, weight lifting, strength training. I’ve always been into just taking care of my body, moving my body,” Manthei said. “I took a Pilates class with my friend for the first time, and her and I both loved it. We decided to become instructors, and one thing led to another. Really enjoyed it.”

Having some Pilates passion herself, Trost spoke about how she and her husband came to Columbia about six years ago.

While she was looking to participate in sessions at a local studio, she found that the nearest one was roughly 40 minutes away – hardly convenient for Monroe County residents to go and get their workout.

This empty niche in the community prompted some discussion between her and Manthei, which laid the groundwork for Peachy Pilates.

“When she came down and realized there were no Pilates studios, she shared with us that it would be an amazing thing,” Trost said. “She said, ‘It would be my dream someday to bring it here.’ And so we got to thinking, and that’s how my husband and I decided to go ahead and purchase a Pilates studio and create it from the ground up.”

Both spoke highly of their experience with the studio so far, with the community having welcomed them with open arms.

“We thought Columbia would be a great location,” Manthei said. “So far it’s been going so great. The community here has really been amazing, and I could not be happier with the location that we chose.”

When it comes to the studio’s offerings, Manthei offered a brief overview of what their classes tend to look like.

As she said, main exercises tend to begin with footwork to start out the full-body workout. Participants warm up their bodies – particularly their joints – before enjoying a variety of different exercises focusing on balance, flexibility and generally increasing day-to-day strength and mobility.

“It varies class to class,” Manthei said. “It’s not always the same class every day. They can expect almost always a full-body, well-rounded class.”

Manthei further noted how classes are generally catered to folks who don’t find themselves moving very much through the day, with emphasis placed on helping folks enjoy a change of pace from sitting at a desk all day to stretching and being active.

Both Trost and Manthei spoke to the welcoming and open nature of Pilates and the benefits it can have for just about anyone.

Trost spoke about how a class can be useful and enjoyable for anyone regardless of how active or flexible they might currently be.

She further noted a lot of individuals undergoing physical therapy are referred to Pilates studios and exercises.

“Pilates is for everyone, the most in-shape and those that are just getting back into working out,” Trost said. “It can be as difficult as you want it to be, and it truly is for everyone.”

Manthei likewise spoke highly about Pilates as something people of any age can get into if they’re interested.

“My biggest interest I think is longevity,” Manthei said. “No matter how old you are, this is good for you. Whether you are 20 years old looking to move your body, whether you’re 60 or 80 and you’re still able to move your body, this is good for you. It’s good for your joints.”

Similarly, she pointed to the benefits it can provide for people of every background and level of activity.

Manthei recalled positive responses from a number of athletes looking to stay in shape – specifically noting a horseback rider she’s worked with who’s spoken about how impactful the improved control of their body has been when it comes to working with their horse.

Trost offered a rundown of the schedule at Peachy Pilates, with 50-minute classes offered weekdays at 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. as well as 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Classes also occasionally take place at 9 a.m.

Classes are also available on Saturdays at 8 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The studio currently has 10 reformers available for sessions – though Trost noted they are looking at adding more machines and expanding their class offerings based on community interest.

Private classes are also available, as are semi-private classes for those simply looking for a smaller group.

Folks can also book parties for team-building or collaborations with other exercise establishments.

Additionally, Trost spoke about a special Christmas event at Peachy Pilates this Saturday, Dec. 13, meant to serve as a thank you to the community for the warm reception.

Running from 2-5 p.m., the event will feature sweets and refreshments, B-12 shots and mini-facials courtesy of Juniper and Sage Aesthetics in Waterloo, as well as items from Ptera Jewelry. Guests will also be able to enjoy a mini-workout on the machines along with a tour of the space.

Both Trost and Manthei noted their hopes to expand some of their offerings moving forward, also noting how they’d like to see more clientele from Waterloo and other communities while reiterating their appreciation for how welcoming Columbia and Monroe County have been.

“We plan to be here a long time,” Trost said.

For more information on Peachy Pilates, located at 1005 S. Main Street in Columbia, or to join a class, visit peachypilates.com.