Star | Pet of the Week

Star is a petite girl with beautiful eyes. She likes to play with wand toys and gets along with other cats. She likes to be petted and will meow and brush up against you for attention. This sweet kitty deserves her very own family.

Star is 7 years old.

Star’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, up to date on vaccines, and recently had a dental. If you are interested in meeting Star, please complete an online adoption application.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

*** Helping Strays is having a “Name Your Price” adoption event. Adoption fees through April 30 will be $25 (excluding puppies) for any dog.