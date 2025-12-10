Stalking charge in Waterloo

Hayden C. Stranc

A man from Northern Illinois was charged with stalking in addition to driving drunk during a Friday incident in Waterloo.

Hayden C. Stranc, 30, of Warrenville, was charged with stalking, a Class 4 felony, for allegedly placing a local woman “under surveillance” by following her in her vehicle and placing an Apple Air Tag on the passenger side of her car for the purpose of tracking her location.

Stranc was also arrested for DUI at Walgreens, 913 N. Market Street, and charged with illegal transportation of alcohol (driver).

He was granted pretrial release during a hearing held Monday at the courthouse with an order prohibiting contact with the victim.

Stranc must return for a hearing on Jan. 22.