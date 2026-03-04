Springborn takes Smithton post

Republic-Times- March 4, 2026
Tom Springborn

The Smithton School District recently named Tom Springborn as its next superintendent starting this upcoming school year. 

Springborn is currently the director of services for the Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Education.

He will officially step into the Smithton role on July 1, succeeding current superintendent Courtney Castelli.

Castelli is leaving to become the superintendent of the Roxana School District.

Castelli was previously assistant superintendent for the Columbia School District until accepting the Smithton post in 2021. 

A Smithton resident, Springborn has two children who are students in the Freeburg School District. 

Prior to his stint with the local ROE, Springborn had served as superintendent and principal for the Prairie du Rocher School District.

Republic-Times

