SPPCS gives Queen of Hearts update

Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Waterloo provided an update on its successful Queen of Hearts fundraiser that saw a $1.8 million payout Jan. 31 at Outsider tavern.

“The Queen of Hearts is included as an income item on the annual budget for the school, however the earnings from our last round were well in excess of that budgeted amount,” SPPCS said. “As such, we hope to use as much as possible toward capital improvements for the school.”

SPPCS said the total net profit from the last round of Queen of Hearts – including the 50/50 raffle – was $705,253.50. Roughly 19 percent of that amount was allotted for school operations, SPPCS said.

The remaining portion will be used on the following projects:

• Outside shaded classroom area with seating

• Update breeseway between the school and gym

• Replace the gym roof, install new gym ceiling material

• Replace exterior gym wood siding with new material

• Enclosed remaining windows in front of gym and offices

• Refinish/update the parking lot at SPPCS fields

• Update electric infrastructure in the gym and school, some of which is still from the original 1950 construction

• Purchase personal computer workstations, the computer lab to prepare junior high students for their transition to high school

• Potentially add an entryway canopy to cover the main entrance

It’s almost time for a new Queen of Hearts game.

Ticket sales resume April 1, with the first drawing taking place 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at Outsider, 104 S. Market Street, Waterloo.

Tickets are available any time the bar is open.

Organizers announced there are about 600 new registration cards available for this latest round of the drawing.