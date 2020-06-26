Splinter | Pet of the Week

Splinter is a spunky guy full of character. He is a group leader who is wise, confident and can be bossy to other smaller dogs. He loves attention and is playful. Splinter loves adults and older children.

Splinter is five years old and weighs 15 pounds.

Splinter’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be neutered prior to adoption.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.