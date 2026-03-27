Special prosecutor for Jackson, Graham

A motion filed earlier this week has removed Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb as the prosecutor of two cases involving the now infamous Red, White & Blue in the Loo event held at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in early July.

Charges filed in August and September against Summer Jackson, 44, of Waterloo, and Garrett P. Graham, 37, of Champaign, allege the couple issued bad checks and failed to pay a number of individuals hired as part of the Fourth of July event.

Multiple charges were filed against Jackson which include deception, theft and unlawful control, with one count of deceptive practice (bad check) filed against Graham.

David Rands of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Special Prosecution Unit was appointed to both cases on Wednesday.

The motion filed to appoint a special prosecutor was filed by Webb on Tuesday.

The motion explains a complaint filed with Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission prompted the request.

In the motion, Webb wrote, “Despite the lack of merit of the (ARDC) complaint,” a special prosecutor would “remove any appearance of conflict regarding the prosecution of this matter.”

While the filing of such a complaint does not necessarily require a change of prosecutor, the request notes the move was warranted only because the ARDC complaint “required a response.”

Webb said a response being filed could create the potential for “conflict of interest” or “the appearance of an impropriety” should he continue to serve as prosecutor.

The ARDC complaint was not immediately available for review.

A status hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 21 in Monroe County Court.