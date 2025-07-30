Southwest Connector study underway

The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn more about and provide input on a proposed Southwest Connector between Waterloo and Murphysboro.

IDOT is presenting project information through Aug. 18 via the website southwestconnector.com.

The study is evaluating potential improvements along Route 3, Route 154 and Route 13/127 to reduce travel times, enhance safety, improve freight movement and strengthen connections between communities in southwestern Illinois and the St. Louis metro area.

It also includes a re-evaluation of proposed improvements to Route 13/127 between Murphysboro and Pinckneyville.

IDOT said the public is encouraged to submit comments to help the project team develop transportation solutions that reflect community needs, reduce environmental impacts, and improve regional connectivity and future developments.

The website, southwestconnector.com, includes an overview of study objectives, existing conditions data, and a draft of the study’s purpose and need document. Visitors can review materials, complete a survey and sign up for email updates.

All comments received by Aug. 18 will be included in the official public meeting record. Comments can be submitted by email to contact@southwestconnector.com or by mail to: Illinois Department of Transportation, 2801 W. Murphysboro Road, Carbondale, IL 62901, Attn: Carrie Nelsen, Southwest Connector PEL Study.

For more information, call 618-549-2171, ext. 280.