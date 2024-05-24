Sourdough | Pet of the Week

This sweet young cat came to the shelter with her 6 beautiful kittens. They were all quickly adopted, now it’s her turn! She living in one of our cat rooms and doing so well with other cats. She loves people too. She’s the total package. Make her yours today.

Sourdough is almost two year old.

The adoption fee for all cats seven months and older is $100. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application.