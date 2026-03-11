Sommers is All-American wrestler

Corey Saathoff- March 11, 2026

Former Waterloo High School wrestling state medalist Jordan Sommers secured college All-American status this past weekend at the NAIA Wrestling National Championships in Wichita, Kansas. 

Sommers placed sixth overall in the 285-pound bracket for Keiser University, which is located in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. 

He became the third All-American in program history for Keiser University. 

Sommers battled through a challenging bracket to guarantee a spot on the podium. After falling in the quarterfinal round, he responded in the consolation bracket with a medical forfeit victory that secured All-American status. He then followed with a clutch 4-1 sudden victory win over No. 5 Nico Rodriguez of Eastern Oregon, locking up his top-six finish. 

He ended up placing sixth overall at Nationals.

Sommers earned an automatic berth in the NAIA national tournament by virtue of a second place showing in his weight class at the recent Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships, where he went 3-1 overall. 

While at WHS, Sommers went 43-1 during his senior year at 220 pounds and was the state runner-up. 

Sommers placed fifth at state at 195 pounds as a sophomore, but suffered a broken leg in a motorbike accident on Christmas Day 2020. He was still able to wrestle part of his junior season for the Bulldogs before re-injuring the leg prior to that postseason.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.

Effort launched to honor past baseball greats 

March 11, 2026

College softballers represent 

March 11, 2026

All-conference hoopsters

March 11, 2026
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web