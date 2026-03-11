Sommers is All-American wrestler

Former Waterloo High School wrestling state medalist Jordan Sommers secured college All-American status this past weekend at the NAIA Wrestling National Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

Sommers placed sixth overall in the 285-pound bracket for Keiser University, which is located in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

He became the third All-American in program history for Keiser University.

Sommers battled through a challenging bracket to guarantee a spot on the podium. After falling in the quarterfinal round, he responded in the consolation bracket with a medical forfeit victory that secured All-American status. He then followed with a clutch 4-1 sudden victory win over No. 5 Nico Rodriguez of Eastern Oregon, locking up his top-six finish.

He ended up placing sixth overall at Nationals.

Sommers earned an automatic berth in the NAIA national tournament by virtue of a second place showing in his weight class at the recent Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships, where he went 3-1 overall.

While at WHS, Sommers went 43-1 during his senior year at 220 pounds and was the state runner-up.

Sommers placed fifth at state at 195 pounds as a sophomore, but suffered a broken leg in a motorbike accident on Christmas Day 2020. He was still able to wrestle part of his junior season for the Bulldogs before re-injuring the leg prior to that postseason.