Some Waterloo students to resume in-person instruction

Waterloo Superintendent of Schools Brian Charron notified parents Wednesday night that the district’s elementary school students will return to in-person learning next week after using remote learning this week due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are going to do our best at providing this opportunity for our students,” Charron said. “In consultation with the health department, I remain confident that we are not a significant source of spread of the virus. The health of our students and employees remains our highest priority. We have proven that we can keep everyone safe while providing in-person learning for our students. I’m hopeful we can have a successful two weeks of school before Christmas break.”

Charron said the district was still working to decide if Waterloo Junior High School and Waterloo High School students will be able to return to in-person instruction next week.

The district is still determining staff availability. Charron said more information will be made available Thursday.

“Please continue to monitor your symptoms and take them seriously,” Charron added. “The prevalence of COVID-19 in our community remains significantly high and compromises our ability to keep our facilities open for in-person learning. Please be honest when verifying that your children are symptom free so we can avoid unnecessary quarantines of students and employees.”