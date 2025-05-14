Softballers sliding into regionals

Columbia’s Reese Jarrard slides safely into second base as Gibault’s Molly Steibel awaits the throw during a softball game earlier this season.

The postseason path is known for all but one local high school softball squad, but all hope to be playing into June.

Columbia (19-4) finally had its long winning streak ended but remains a force to be reckoned with.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles lost 1-0 to a tough Salem squad to snap a 15-game winning streak. Paige Froess pitched well for Columbia, striking out 11 in a complete game.

On Friday, Columbia picked up a 3-1 victory over Calhoun, as the Eagles held their opponent scoreless after the first inning.

On Saturday, the Eagles edged O’Fallon by a count of 5-4, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh. O’Fallon plated all of its runs in the first inning.

Also on Saturday, Columbia lost 3-1 at Triad. The Knights scored the go-ahead run in the third inning, with pitching and defense ruling from there.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Edwardsville before hosting Dupo on Thursday and Piasa Southwestern on Friday.

The Eagles will host their own Class 2A regional, taking on the winner of Althoff vs. Breese Central on May 20. Other teams in the regional are Piasa Southwestern and Wesclin.

Waterloo (15-2) will not know its Class 3A regional path until Wednesday, but is playing well enough right now to inspire confidence in a deep playoff run similar to 2024.

Last Wednesday, it was a 15-1 victory for Waterloo over Highland as both Samantha Juelfs and Aidan Dintelman went 3-for-5 with a pair of homers and five RBIs. Grayce Meyer went 4-for-5 with three runs.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Jerseyville and Thursday at Waltonville before hosting Chatham Glenwood on Saturday.

Juelfs is hitting .500 with five homers 26 RBIs and 21 runs. Dintelman is hitting .453 with five homers and 20 RBIs in addition to her 15-1 pitching mark and 1.63 ERA.

Dupo (9-9) won 10-0 over Valmeyer on Friday, getting two hits, two RBIs and two runs from senior Adrienne Latimer plus a five-inning three-hitter from freshman pitcher Addison Thompson.

Last Tuesday, the Tigers won 17-2 over Althoff. Kaylyn Woods, a senior, went 3-for-3 with three runs. Kylie Kloess added two hits and three RBIs. Kaitlyn Roberts had two hits and two runs.

Dupo plays at Valmeyer on Wednesday.

The Tigers will play in the Class 1A Centralia Regional starting May 21 against Father McGivney. Other teams in the regional are Metro East Lutheran, Odin and Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

The Tigers are led on offense by Kylie Pierce (.478), Kloess (.446, 20 runs, 17 RBIs) and Latimer (.407, 18 runs).

Thompson is the top pitcher with a 1.89 ERA.

Gibault (7-12) lost 12-4 to Nashville on Friday despite a 2-for-3 showing from Hope Chambers.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks won 16-0 over Cahokia. Karina Jerkatis had a hit and three runs. Kylie Edwin had a hit and three RBIs.

Gibault hosted Dupo on Tuesday and hosts Father McGivney on Thursday.

The Hawks will play in the Class 1A New Athens Regional starting Saturday with a home game against Valmeyer. Other teams in this regional are Marissa, Okawville and New Athens.

Lauren Lanham leads Gibault in hitting at .441 with 12 stolen bases and 29 runs, followed by Jerkatis at .396 with 20 runs.

Chloe Lancaster is the leading pitcher with a 2.92 ERA.

Valmeyer (2-10) lost 12-0 last Tuesday and 6-3 on Thursday to Steeleville prior to its Friday loss at Dupo.

Avery Proffer is the leading hitter for the Pirates at .519 with 14 RBIs.