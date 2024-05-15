Softballers keep eyes on the prize

Valmeyer pitcher Brooke Miller talks with catcher Payton Similey (seen in the reflection of Miller’s sunglasses) prior to a recent home game. .

Now is the time to shine for local high school softball teams as regional play is starting up.

Valmeyer (12-6) clinched a share of the title in the Kaskaskia Division of the Cahokia Conference with a 10-1 victory Thursday over Marissa. Avery Proffer went 3-for-3 and Brooke Miller struck out 10 in a complete game for the Pirates.

On Monday, Valmeyer closed out its regular season with a 3-2 loss at Trico. All runs scored in the game came in the sixth inning. The Pirates got two hits each from Proffer, Miller and Payton Similey.

Valmeyer hosts a Class 1A regional and will take on rival New Athens on Thursday. The regional final is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. Gibault, Dupo and Marissa are also in this regional.

The winner of the Valmeyer Regional advances to the Carrollton Sectional on May 21.

Proffer leads the Pirates in hitting with a .478 batting averaged, followed by Miller at .476 with 15 stolen bases and 29 runs.

In the pitching circle, Miller has a 1.93 ERA.

Gibault (7-13) closed out its regular season with a pair of wins.

The Hawks won 5-3 over Dupo on Friday, with senior Libby Mesch striking out 10 in five innings pitched. Hope Chambers went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

On Thursday, Gibault picked up a 14-2 win over Father McGivney. Sophie Winkler went 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Chloe Lancaster added two hits and five RBIs. Ashley Murphy struck out nine in a complete game pitching effort.

The Hawks open regional play against Dupo on Wednesday in O’Fallon. The winner will then face Marissa in the Valmeyer Regional semifinal.

In addition to her 3-3 record in the pitching circle, Mesch is tops on the Hawks in hitting at .536 with four homers and 14 RBIs. Karina Jerkatis is hitting .365 with six stolen bases and 17 runs.

Dupo (1-14) was led by freshman Kaitlyn Roberts in the loss to Gibault. She went 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Tigers are led offensively this season by freshman Keara Prater at .353 with 12 runs, followed by senior Maddie Ehrhard at .343 with 12 RBIs and sophomore Lily McMannis at .312.

Columbia (20-10) is ready for regional play after winning three straight games to close out the regular season.

The Eagles won 4-2 over Breese Central on Thursday, 2-0 over Wood River on Friday and 10-3 at Nashville on Saturday.

Columbia will play either Wood River in the Class 2A Wesclin Regional on Wednesday. The regional final is 4 p.m. Friday for a berth in the Greenville Sectional that begins May 21.

Leading the Eagles in hitting is senior Jaylyn Brister at .488 with 11 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 35 RBIs and 26 runs. Elle van Breusegen is hitting .462 with 35 runs and 13 stolen bases.

Paige Froess is hitting .452 with 25 RBIs in addition to her 5-4 record and 2.38 ERA as a pitcher.

Emily Webb is 6-4 with a 1.92 ERA in the pitching circle.

Waterloo (21-6) still has a few regular season games, weather permitting, before regionals begin.

The Bulldogs won 14-4 at Mascoutah on Friday, getting a homer and three RBIs from Raelyn Melching in addition to two hits and four RBIs from Kate Lindhorst.

On Thursday, Waterloo lost 8-4 to Waltonville. Samantha Juelfs went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Waterloo is set to host Granite City on Wednesday and Jerseyville on Thursday before playing Friday at Edwardsville.

The Bulldogs will play in the Class 3A Triad Regional this coming Tuesday against Centralia.

Juelfs leads Waterloo in hitting at .446 with 14 doubles, 21 RBIs and 26 runs.

Melching is hitting .439 with seven homers and 37 RBIs. Mallory Thompson is hitting .424 with 13 doubles and 27 runs.

Mia Miller is the pitching ace for the ‘Dogs with a 13-4 record and 1.23 ERA to go along with 189 strikeouts over 102 and one-third innings.