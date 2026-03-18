Softball season underway

Mother Nature hasn’t quite decided if she wants winter to end just yet, but a few local high school softball squads have at least opened their seasons.

Following a win over Alton last Monday to open the 2026 campaign, Waterloo improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 10-4 victory Friday at home over Chester. A five-run first inning put the Bulldogs well on their way.

Samantha Juelfs, a senior Missouri S&T commit, went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs with two runs scored to pace Waterloo. Grayce Mayer, Mallory Thompson and Isabella Riesing all added two hits each.

Aidan Dintelman struck out 11 in a complete game pitching effort.

Waterloo plays Wednesday at Breese Central, plays a tournament in Jacksonville over the weekend, and plays Monday at Belleville East.

Columbia opened its season in thrilling fashion Thursday at home against Triad, winning 3-2 in extra innings.

Madeline Frein and Alayna Nobbe collected three hits apiece for the Eagles. Kallie Ninnis went 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Emily Webb pitched four scoreless innings for Columbia, striking out six.

Columbia hosts Civic Memorial on Friday and Belleville West this coming Tuesday.

Dupo lost 15-3 to open its season Thursday at Freeburg. Kylie Kloess and Kylie Pierce each had two hits for the Tigers.

Dupo plays Thursday at East St. Louis, then hosts Granite City on Monday.

Gibault embarks on its 2026 campaign Wednesday at Roxana, then hosts Marquette on Thursday and New Athens on Monday before traveling this coming Tuesday to Civic Memorial.

Valmeyer will play its first game of the season this Thursday as it travels to Red Bud.