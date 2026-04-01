Softball season swings ahead

Columbia’s Reagan Mathews is off to a strong start at the plate this spring.

The 2026 high school softball season is flying by, with some local teams already having several games under their belt.

Waterloo (11-0) remains unbeaten this spring with its victories coming in all varieties.

On Monday, the Bulldogs won 5-2 in eight innings at Freeburg. All-state senior Sam Juelfs went 2-for-4 with a homer and three runs scored. Isabella Riesing went 2-for-4. Aidan Dintelman, another all-state senior, pitched a complete game with six strikeouts.

Waterloo traveled south to Marion on Saturday, picking up two more wins.

In the first game, the Bulldogs won 1-0 over Dunlap thanks to a home run in the fifth inning by senior Mallory Thompson. Dintelman struck out seven in a complete game four-hitter.

In the second game, Waterloo won 4-2 against Ballard from Louisville, Ky. Trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning, the Bulldogs rallied for four runs. Taryn Kern picked up the pitching win.

On Friday, the Bulldogs won 17-0 over Wood River as Juelfs went 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs. Grayce Mayer, Jensyn Collmeyer and Claire Parker collected three hits each.

Last Wednesday, it was a 6-1 win for Waterloo over O’Fallon. Juelfs went 2-for-3 with yet another homer as Dintelman surrendered just one hit in the pitching circle.

Waterloo opened its season with easy wins over Alton, Chester, Breese Central, DeKalb and Naperville Central prior to a 1-0 victory at Belleville East on March 23.

Juelfs is hitting .541 with four home runs, six doubles, 18 RBIs and 18 runs this season. Mayer is hitting .433 with 13 runs.

Dintelman is 8-0 with a 0.89 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched in addition to her .417 batting average with 13 RBIs.

The Bulldogs travel Saturday to Carterville.

Columbia (6-2) is likewise playing well to start off 2026.

On Monday, the Eagles picked up a 7-4 win at Jerseyville. A six-run fifth inning set Columbia for flight. Emily Webb, an all-stater, struck out seven and allowed just one earned run as the Eagles got two hits each from Reagan Mathews and Aubrey Voelker.

On Saturday, Columbia split a doubleheader at home against Oswego.

The first game was a 3-0 loss despite an 11-strikeout performance from Webb. This game was scoreless after five innings.

In the second game, Columbia won 9-6 as Kaylee Bosch contributed a homer and five RBIs. Mathews and Voelker again had two hits apiece.

On Thursday, it was a 3-0 loss for the Eagles against Mascoutah. Kallie Ninnis had two hits and Madeline Frein struck out 10 in a complete game pitching effort.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles won 8-2 at Mater Dei. The game was tied 2-2 after five innings. Bosch went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs. Reagan Jarrard went 2-for-2 with three runs.

Last Tuesday, Columbia won 8-7 over Belleville West as both Frein and Voelker went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.

Columbia opened its season with wins over Triad and Civic Memorial.

Ninnis is hitting .423 in the early going, with both Jarrard and Voelker hitting .375.

Webb is 3-1 with a 0.62 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched.

Columbia hosts O’Fallon on Wednesday before traveling Thursday to Waterloo. The Eagles play Monday at Piasa Southwestern.

Gibault (3-4) lost 14-10 to Marissa on Saturday, getting a homer and four RBIs from Claire Kessler. Sophie Winkeler went 4-for-5 with three doubles and a pair of RBIs.

On Thursday, the Hawks won 15-2 at Althoff as Lauren Lanham went 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Kessler and Hope Chambers each had two hits.

Last Wednesday, it was a 19-4 win for Gibault over Cahokia. Karina Jerkatis tripled and drove in four runs. Kennedy Cooper went 2-for-3 with two runs in addition to picking up the pitching win.

Last Tuesday, Gibault dropped an 8-5 contest at Civic Memorial despite a 2-for-3 day from Molly Steibel.

Gibault split its opening two games of the season, losing at Roxana and winning against Marquette.

Winkeler is hitting .467 with six RBIs so far this season. Kessler is hitting .368 with 12 RBIs.

Gibault lost at home to Okawville on Tuesday, and hosts Wood River this coming Monday.

Dupo (3-3) picked up a 5-4 win Monday at home against Belleville West. Addison Thompson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and allowed just one earned run in a complete game pitching effort. Kylie Kloess doubled and scored three times.

On Thursday, the Tigers lost 9-4 to Sparta. Dupo committed eight total errors in the contest. Thompson went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Last Wednesday, Dupo lost 5-4 at Staunton as a three-run rally in the seventh inning came up just short. Kloess went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Dupo opened its 2026 campaign with a loss at Freeburg, followed by wins over East St. Louis and Granite City.

Kloess leads the Tigers in hitting in the early going at .476 with eight runs and nine RBIs.

Thompson is hitting .364 with five RBIs.

Dupo plays Thursday at Okawville.

Valmeyer does not return to the diamond until April 8 at Gibault after dropping its season opener to Red Bud.