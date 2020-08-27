Socks | Pet of the Week

Socks is outgoing and loves attention! As you walk by his condo, he will stick his leg out to get your attention and get petted. He is also a big talker and loves to be snuggled.

Socks is one year old. He is a tabby color with white.

Socks’ adoption fee is $100; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be neutered prior to finalizing his adoption.

