Soccer teams aim for glory

Pictured, Columbia’s Luke Dewilde eyes up a goal during a home match earlier this season.

Local high school boys soccer squads are putting the wraps on the regular season and will soon turn their focus to regional play.

Waterloo (13-3-2) split two recent Mississippi Valley Conference matches.

On Thursday, it was a 2-1 defeat at the feet of Triad in overtime. Cole Ludwig notched the goal for the Bulldogs.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 9-0 at Jerseyville. Trent Glaenzer and Kian Day each recorded two goals and an assist.

The Bulldogs hosted Mascoutah, host Highland on Thursday and then host a Class 2A regional match against Mt. Vernon this coming Tuesday.

Glaenzer is the leading scorer this season for Waterloo with 12 goals and nine assists. Day has 13 goals and an assist.

Parker Lacroix continues to remain strong in net for the ‘Dogs, posting a 0.41 goals against average and .906 save percentage.

Columbia (17-5-2) won its two most recent matches.

Last Wednesday, it was a 6-0 victory for the Eagles over Roxana as Malone Hohman and Jack Leitschuh scored two goals apiece.

On Thursday, Columbia picked up an 8-0 win over Maryville Christian. Luke Dewilde had a field day, netting three goals and assisting on two others. Cade Stanley scored two goals.

Columbia concludes its regular season Wednesday at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin before hosting a Class 1A regional next week. The Eagles will face either Pinckneyville or Harrisburg at 5 p.m. Monday.

Dewilde is the leading scorer this season for Columbia with 27 goals and 21 assists. Owen Worcester is next with 17 goals and 13 assists. Chanse Frierdich has 20 goals and six assists.

Gibault (5-14) picked up a much-needed 1-0 victory over Breese Central on Monday to conclude its regular season.

On Saturday, the Hawks lost 5-0 to Jerseyville. That was preceded by a 4-1 loss to Piasa Southwestern on Thursday and a 6-0 defeat to St. Pius last Tuesday.

Gibault opens Class 1A regional play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against host Murphysboro.

Valmeyer (2-14) will also play in the Class 1A Murphysboro Regional, opening this Friday afternoon against Vienna. With a win, the Pirates would take on Metropolis on Monday.

Valmeyer lost 9-1 9-1 to Lebanon at home on Friday.