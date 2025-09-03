Soccer squads staying focused

Pictured is Gibault goalie Gareth Morgan making a save during a match last Wednesday against Maryville Christian. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The high school boys soccer season is in full swing, with half of the local squads starting strong and the others getting off on the wrong feet.

Waterloo won its first three matches of the 2025 campaign.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs bested Belleville East on the road, winning 3-1. Kian Day scored twice, with Trent Glaenzer adding a goal and assist.

On Thursday, Waterloo won its home opener, 5-0, over Mater Dei. Day, Glaenzer and Beckett Lacroix recorded one goal each for the Bulldogs, who also got three assists from Korbin Meister.

Waterloo’s defense only allowed one shot on goal for the match.

Such was the case Monday in a 5-0 victory at home over Granite City. Day scored twice, with Glaenzer, Trey Breitenstein and Austin Martin each netting a goal as well.

Waterloo hosts Freeburg on Wednesday, plays Thursday at Father McGivney, and travels Monday to Althoff.

Columbia (3-1) won two of three matches at the Charger Classic in Peoria over the weekend.

Following a 1-0 loss at the hands of Manteno on Friday, the Eagles blasted Cornerstone Christian early Saturday and then won 4-1 over Christian Community late Saturday.

In the first victory on Saturday, Luke Dewilde, Chanse Frierdich and Owen Worcester each scored twice.

In Saturday’s second win, Dewilde and Elliot Nelson each scored.

Dewilde leads Columbia in scoring thus far with five goals and two assists.

Columbia plays Wednesday at Mascoutah and Saturday at Marquette before hosting Breese Central this coming Tuesday.

Gibault lost two of its first three matches to start the 2025 season.

Following a 3-0 defeat to Carterville last Monday in Belleville, the Hawks dropped a 5-0 match to Maryville Christian last Wednesday.

On Friday, Gibault was victorious, 2-1, over Breese Central. Brexton Poetker and Nolan Snell netted goals for the Hawks, who also got eight saves in net from Sam Bollone.

Gibault played Tuesday at Marquette, hosts Roxana on Wednesday, and hosts Lebanon this Friday.

Valmeyer is off to an 0-3 start this season.

Following a 7-0 loss to Roxana last Monday, the Pirates dropped a 9-0 match to Jerseyville last Tuesday in Wood River.

On Saturday, Valmeyer lost 5-1 at Wood River.

The Pirates host Carlyle on Wednesday.