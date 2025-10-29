Soccer squads make sectionals

The Columbia and Waterloo high school boys soccer squads continued what has become a nearly annual tradition of advancing to the second round of the postseason with regional titles over the weekend.

The Eagles (20-5-3) advanced to the Class 1A Father McGivney Sectional by virtue of a 2-0 victory over Freeburg on Friday night.

Following a scoreless first half of action, Luke Dewilde and Chanse Frierdich netted goals for the Eagles. Owen Worcester assisted on both goals. Eli Thebeau made four saves in net for Columbia.

Columbia faced longtime postseason rival Marquette in sectional action Tuesday night winning 5-1. The Eagles will face Father McGivney at 6 p.m. Saturday for the sectional title and a berth in Tuesday’s Lincolnwood Sectional.

Dewilde is the leading scorer this season for the Eagles with 30 goals and 26 assists, followed by Worcester at 21 goals and 15 assists.

Thebeau has a 0.81 goals against average and .874 save percentage this fall.

Waterloo (17-3-2) advanced to the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional by downing both Mt. Vernon and Mascoutah in the regional round it hosted last week.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs trounced Mt. Vernon to the tune of 9-0 behind two goals each from Korbin Meister, Kian Day and Waylon Glaenzer.

This win was longtime head coach Chad Holden’s 400th career victory.

In the regional final on Saturday, Waterloo won 2-1 over Mascoutah. Isaiah Mallery netted both goals for the Bulldogs on assists from Meister and Waylon Glaenzer. Parker Lacroix made four saves.

Waterloo faces Chatham Glenwood at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mascoutah for a berth in Saturday’s sectional final set for 11 a.m. in Mascoutah. The final will be against either Triad or Althoff.

The winner of this sectional plays Monday night at the Taylorville Supersectional.

Trent Glaenzer is the leading scorer this season for the ‘Dogs with 15 goals and 10 assists, followed by Day with 15 goals and four assists.

Lacroix has a miniscule 0.45 goals against average and .899 save percentage this fall.

Gibault (5-15) lost 8-1 to Class 1A regional host Murphysboro last Tuesday to end its season.

Austin Stern, a senior, scored the lone goal for the Hawks on an assist from classmate Drew Hagedorn.

Hagedorn led Gibault in scoring this season with three goals and five assists.

In addition to Stern and Hagedorn, departing seniors from the Gibault soccer program are Henry Dillenberger, Josh Lanham and Joe Whitworth – leaving several younger players from this year’s squad with valuable experience for the 2026 campaign.