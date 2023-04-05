Soccer squads have ups and downs

Pictured is Columbia’s Taylor Martin during a recent match.

In sports, you win some and you lose some. All three local high school girls soccer teams experienced both sides of the coin recently.

Columbia (6-1-2) won 6-0 over Breese Central on Tuesday behind a hat trick from Maddie Mauch.

Columbia dropped a 3-2 home match to Winnetka New Trier just before storms rolled in on Friday. Mauch recorded a goal and an assist and Jade Becker also scored for the Eagles.

Last Wednesday, Columbia blasted Wood River to the tune of 15-0. Riley Mathews netted a hat trick and Taylor Martin added two goals and three assists.

Columbia plays Thursday at Roxana and hosts rival Waterloo on Monday.

Waterloo (6-1-1) lost 4-2 at Freeburg on Monday. Grace Pohl and Cambell Watters each scored for the Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, Waterloo posted a 1-0 victory over rival Triad. Megan Jung scored the game’s only goal and Lexi Stephens made seven saves in net for the Bulldogs.

On Thursday, Waterloo won 7-0 over Jerseyville. Watters netted two goals and added an assist for the ‘Dogs.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo won 2-1 over Mississippi Valley Conference foe Civic Memorial. Rachel Bradley and Liv Colson scored the goals in that win.

Prior to Monday’s showdown at Columbia, the Bulldogs play Thursday at Mascoutah.

Gibault (3-5) lost 7-1 at Civic Memorial on Monday and 4-1 to St. Pius X on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Hawks picked up a 2-0 victory at home over Murphysboro. Sydney Wahle and Elena Oggero each scored for Gibault.

On Thursday, Gibault dropped a 6-0 match to Belleville West. Elisabeth Schaefer made 14 saves in net for the Hawks, who play Thursday at Mater Dei and host Mehlville on Monday.