Soccer season winding down

From left, Columbia’s Chanse Frierdich and Waterloo’s Trent Glaenzer battle for the ball during last Tuesday’s rivalry match. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

Only a few regular season matches remain for local high school boys soccer squads, with regionals looming just around the corner.

In last Tuesday’s thrilling 2-2 tie with Monroe County rival Waterloo, Luke Dewilde netted both goals for Columbia (15-5-2), which followed up that match with a pair of impressive victories.

On Thursday, the Eagles won 1-0 over Triad, with Dewilde scoring again on an assist from Elliot Nelson. Eli Thebeau made seven saves in net for the shutout.

On Monday, Columbia picked up a hard-fought 4-3 win over Marquette. Dewilde scored twice more, with Owen Worcester also scoring two goals and dishing out an assist.

Columbia hosted Roxana on Tuesday, hosts Maryville Christian on Thursday, then plays at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin next Wednesday.

Dewilde is the leading scorer this fall for the Eagles with 23 goals and 18 assists. Worcester has 17 goals and 11 assists.

Waterloo (12-2-2) got goals from Cole Ludwig and Hudson Maddox in last Tuesday’s tie at Columbia.

The Bulldogs suffered just their second loss of the season Monday, 1-0, to Collinsville.

Waterloo played Tuesday at Jerseyville, then plays Thursday at Triad before hosting Mascoutah this coming Tuesday.

Parker Lacroix continues to be solid in net for the ‘Dogs, posting a 0.30 goals against average and .927 save percentage.

The leading scorers this fall for Waterloo are Trent Glaenzer (10 goals, seven assists) and Kian Day (11 goals).

Gibault (4-11) has had trouble of late, dropping two recent matches.

The Hawks lost 9-0 last Wednesday to Father McGivney, then fell 5-0 to Maryville Christian on Friday.

Gibault hosted St. Pius X on Tuesday, plays Thursday at Piasa Southwestern, travels Saturday to Jerseyville, and then plays Monday at Breese Central.

Drew Hagedorn is the leading scorer for the Hawks this season with three goals and four assists.

Valmeyer (2-13) picked up a much-needed victory Monday over Metro East Lutheran, 3-2. Ripken Voelker netted two goals for the Pirates.

On Thursday, it was an 8-1 loss for Valmeyer against Carlyle.

Last Wednesday, the Pirates lost 9-0 to Gateway Science Academy.

Valmeyer hosts Lebanon on Friday.

Voelker is the leading scorer this season for the Pirates with eight goals and two assists.

Regional slate

The IHSA announced the postseason soccer schedule recently, with two local teams hosting regionals.

The Class 1A Columbia Regional will feature the host Eagles taking on the winner of Pinckneyville vs. Harrisburg on Oct. 21. The other teams in this regional are Freeburg and Anna-Jonesboro.

The Class 1A Murphysboro will feature both Valmeyer and Gibault. The Pirates face Vienna on Oct. 17, while the Hawks take on Murphysboro on Oct. 21.

The Class 2A Waterloo Regional will see the host Bulldogs battle Mt. Vernon on Oct. 21. Other teams in this regional are Mascoutah and Carterville.