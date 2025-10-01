Soccer rivals battle to tie

Columbia goalkeeper Eli Thebeau (1) reaches for the ball as Waterloo and Columbia players watch in anticipation during Tuesday’s rivalry match. See more photos at republictimes.smugmug.com.

All of the goals came on set pieces Tuesday night in a battle of Monroe County high school soccer rivals.

Waterloo scored less than a minute into the highly anticipated battle at Columbia on a corner kick.

The Bulldogs (12-1-2) held that slim lead into halftime despite the Eagles having a solid scoring chance stopped by standout Waterloo goalkeeper Parker Lacroix.

Early in the second half, Columbia scored on a throw-in that was not cleared and resulted in a scrum with Luke Dewilde touching the net for the equalizer.

The host Eagles then took the lead on a corner kick with 15 minutes left in the contest.

Not to be outdone, however, Waterloo answered with a late goal to tie the contest at 2-2.

That would be the final as both teams showed they are more than competent to stage a deep postseason run on the pitch this fall.

Prior to Tuesday’s clash, Waterloo (12-1-2) won 4-0 over Gibault on Monday. Cole Ludwig notched two goals and two assists ,and Trey Breitenstein added two goals with an assist for the Bulldogs.

On Thursday, the Bulldogs won 1-0 over Civic Memorial. Kian Day scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Beckett Lacroix.

Waterloo suffered its first loss of the season last Tuesday, 2-0 at Highland.

Entering Tuesday’s clash at Columbia, Trent Glaenzer was Waterloo’s leading scorer this season with 10 goals and five assists.

The Bulldogs play this coming Monday at Collinsville and Tuesday at Jerseyville.

Columbia (13-5-2) won 5-1 over Highland on Monday, getting three goals and an assist from Dewilde.

On Saturday, the Eagles picked up a 6-0 victory at Murphysboro. Chanse Frierdich scored twice and Dewilde added a goal and assist.

Prior to a 2-0 loss Thursday to Chaminade, Columbia lost 2-0 last Wednesday over Salem. Dewilde and Owen Worcester scored for the Eagles.

Columbia hosts Triad on Thursday, plays Monday at Marquette, and then hosts Roxana on Tuesday.

Dewilde was Columbia’s leading scorer with 18 goals and 18 assists prior to Tuesday’s home match with Waterloo.

Gibault (4-9) picked up a 4-2 victory at home on Saturday over Valmeyer prior to its loss on Monday to Waterloo.

Robert Pierpoint netted two goals, and Nolan Snell had three assists for the Hawks in the win.

On Thursday, Gibault lost 2-0 at Granite City despite 17 saves from goalkeeper Joel Koeninger.

The Hawks play Wednesday at Father McGivney, Friday at Maryville Christian, then host Piasa Southwestern on Monday and St. Pius X on Tuesday.

Drew Hagedorn is the leading scorer this fall for Gibault with three goals and four assists.

Valmeyer (1-11) got two goals from Ripken Voelker in Saturday’s loss at Gibault.

On Monday, the Pirates lost 10-1 to Wesclin.

On Thursday, Valmeyer suffered an 8-0 loss to Wesclin.

The Pirates play Thursday at Carlyle and then host Metro-East Lutheran on Monday.