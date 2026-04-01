Soccer girls kick into spring

Gibault’s Karmon Grohmann (center) breaks free from a trio of Litchfield players to gain possession during Friday’s 1-1 tie at home. See more photos from this match online at republictimes.smugmug.com.

The high school girls soccer season is kicking into high gear, with all three teams enjoying some early success this spring.

Gibault (4-2-1) opened its 2026 campaign with wins over Wesclin, Maryville Christian and Breese Central before falling 5-0 at Collinsville on March 23.

This past Thursday, the Hawks picked up a 7-0 victory over Wesclin as both Karmon Grohmann and Payton Kelemetc scored twice. Aubry Thomas added a goal and four assists for the victors.

Last Friday, Gibault battled to a 1-1 tie at home with Litchfield. Grohmann scored the goal on an assist from Thomas. Maggie Altes made eight saves for Gibault.

On Monday night, the Hawks lost 5-2 to large school Belleville East. Thomas netted both goals for Gibault on assists from Grohmann.

The top scorers for the Hawks in the early going are Grohmann (seven goals, four assists) and Thomas (five goals, eight assists).

Gibault hosts Civic Memorial on Monday.

Waterloo (7-0) has busted through the starting gate in fine form so far this spring.

The Bulldogs opened with wins over Granite City on March 19 and Althoff on March 23.

Last Tuesday, it was a 9-1 stomping of Mater Dei as Nichole Gum netted a hat trick and contributed an assist. Kaidyn Moore added two goals for the Bulldogs.

Last Thursday, Gum scored four goals and added an assist as Waterloo blasted Freeburg to the tune of 6-1.

Gum has 10 goals and three assists already this season for Waterloo, which won 1-0 at Civic Memorial on Tuesday with a goal from Jordyn Keller, then won 1-0 on Wednesday at Belleville West on a goal from Megan Young. Waterloo played Thursday at Jerseyville, winning 8-0 thanks to two goals and an assist from Gum.

Columbia (3-2-1) is defending its Class 1A state title from a season ago – albeit without 14 players who graduated from that squad.

Still, the Eagles opened their 2026 campaign with easy victories over Civic Memorial and Mascoutah before falling 3-2 at Oakville on March 23.

Last Tuesday, Columbia battled longtime playoff nemesis Marquette to a 1-1 tie. Hayden Cleveland scored for the Eagles.

Columbia faced another tough opponent last Friday, falling 2-1 at Father Givney. Alaina Rains netted the goal for the Eagles.

Rains has six goals and two assists so far this season, with Cleveland contributing four goals and two assists for Columbia.

It’s been a busy week for the Eagles, who won 13-0 over Wood River on Thursday thanks to a hat trick from Cleveland, host Winnetka New Trier on Friday, and play Saturday at soccer powerhouse Triad.