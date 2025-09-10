Soccer ‘Dogs kicking strong

Pictured is Waterloo’s Konnor Stephens during a recent home victory.

The Waterloo High School boys soccer squad has kicked off its season in style, posting a 6-0-1 record following Tuesday’s conference win at Civic Memorial.

On Monday, the Bulldogs tied Althoff, 1-1. Parker Lacroix made 12 saves in net for Waterloo, which got its goal from Trent Glaenzer on an assist from Austin Martin.

On Thursday, it was a 2-0 victory for the Bulldogs at Father McGivney. Trey Breitenstein and Cole Ludwig scored goals on assists from Beckett Lacroix and Isaiah Mallery.

Last Wednesday, it was another 2-0 victory for Waterloo – this time at home over Freeburg. Glaenzer recorded a goal and an assist. Ludwig also scored, and Beckett Lacroix recorded another assist.

Waterloo has outscored its opponents 21-2 thus far this fall.

Parker Lacroix has been stellar in net behind a rock solid Bulldogs defense, sporting a 0.34 goals against average and .923 save percentage.

Glaenzer leads Waterloo in scoring with seven goals and three assists.

Waterloo hosts Jerseyville on Thursday and then hosts conference rival Triad this coming Tuesday.

Columbia (4-2-1) faced some tough competition of late, losing one and tying another.

On Saturday, the Eagles lost 3-1 at Marquette (Mo). Luke Dewilde netted the goal for Columbia.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles tied Mascoutah, 3-3. Chanse Frierdich scored twice and Owen Worcester added the other goal for Columbia. Wyatt Etherton collected two assists.

Dewilde is the leading scorer for the Eagles with eight goals and two assists.

Columbia hosted Breese Central on Tuesday, winning 9-0, plays Wednesday at Granite City, hosts Belleville East on Thursday, travels Saturday to Civic Memorial, hosts Althoff on Monday, and finally hosts Gibault this coming Tuesday.

Gibault (2-5) picked up a 1-0 victory last Wednesday at home over Roxana. Nolan Snell scored for the Hawks on an assist from Brexton Poetker. Sam Bollone posted an eight-save shutout in net.

On Friday, Gibault dropped a 3-1 match to Lebanon.

The Hawks hosted Freeburg on Tuesday, falling 2-0, then travel Monday to Breese Central before taking on Columbia.

Valmeyer is still in search of its first win this season.

The Pirates lost last Wednesday to Carlyle, 8-3.

Scoring goals for Valmeyer in this match were Ripken Voelker, Gavin Rau and Devin Phillips.

The next match for Valmeyer is this Thursday against Hancock at Heine Meine Field in St. Louis County.