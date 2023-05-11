Snickers | Pet of the Week

Looking for a smart and gentle boy? Check out Snickers. Snickers is a smart boy who will be your best buddy for treats. Snickers likes to play ball. He does play with other dogs and prefers to be with calmer buddies. Snickers knows how to sit, find it and other training games. He is working with a shelter buddy on how to heal and walk on a leash. Snickers keeps his kennel clean so seems to know the basics of potty training.

Snickers is one year old and weighs 58 pounds.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application and Helping Strays will call you to make an appointment.