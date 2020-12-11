Smokey | Pet of the Week

Meet Smokey. He is a handsome boy with an independent nature. He likes to be close to people but prefers having his own personal space to being a lapcat. He is not suited in a home with children as he does have occasional feisty moments. If you are looking for a big boy with a big personality, Smokey may be the perfect cat for you!

Smokey is 14 years old.

Smokey is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.