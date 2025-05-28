Smithton ‘Smok’n’ for good

The Smithton Fire Company is hosting its 13th annual BBQ competition fundraiser this weekend, and they’re inviting the public to come out and enjoy good food and good music all in support of a good cause.

Smok’n in the Park is a free admission event scheduled for Friday starting at 5 p.m. and Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at Turner Park.

Along with the BBQ competition, the event will feature a number of food vendors and live music from Songs for Heroes.

Pat Nichols with the Smithton Fire Company offered more information on the event. He’s been a member of the organization for 33 years and has been in charge of their various charitable efforts for the past two decades.

“We take instances or events that are happening within our area, our neighboring communities, and if we can host a barbecue event to raise money, whether it be for a friend or a loved one or a member with cancer or just an incident where some people could benefit financially, we’ve always enjoyed giving back to the community and the communities around us,” Nichols said. “We do focus pretty hard on that. That way it shows that the Smithton Fire Company, we’re here whether we’ve got the lights and sirens on or you just need help with everyday life.”

The focus for the group’s Smok’n in the Park fundraiser has been and continues to be Camp I Am Me, a summer camp hosted by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance.

Per the alliance’s website, the effort serves as a week-long summer camp for young people who have suffered injuries from fires, many of whom have been left with substantial scarring.

These kids enjoy various activities throughout the week like horseback riding, swimming and plenty of sports, all supervised by volunteers including firefighters.

Children who are still recovering from their burns are also cared for by a collection of experts specially prepared to handle burn wounds at any stage of recovery.

Emphasis is placed on providing an open, welcoming and nonjudgemental space for these youth.

“That’s an opportunity for children and young adults that have been victims to fire-related incidents to gather for a week at a YMCA camp, and the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance brings in countless volunteers,” Nichols said. “They just spend a week together, learning, enjoying each other’s time and talking about their life experience.”

Nichols offered some additional background on this event, recalling how, back when it began 13 years ago, they were met with some skepticism by the St. Louis BBQ Society when they reached out for support, though this event is now the group’s longest still-running charity event.

This year’s Smok’n in the Park set to be bigger than ever before, Nichols also discussed how the fire company was contacted by the Vets Rolling Smoke & BBQ nonprofit, the charity’s chairman nudging them to further show their support for everyday heroes, military personnel and first responders alike.

Thus the company also pursued a partnership with Songs for Heroes, a group with numerous artists all placing a special focus on recognizing folks who constantly work and sacrifice for their communities, going so far as to meet with them and write songs about their experiences.

Songs for Heroes CEO John Eason, himself a U.S. Air Force veteran, is set to perform, joined by – per the organization’s Facebook page – his band Ramblin Suns.

Nichols said he’ll be performing Friday from 7-11 p.m. and Saturday from 3-6 p.m.

“Songs for Heroes is based on performing music for your everyday heroes,” Nichols said. “These artists meet with these groups at legion halls and fire houses… They sit down, and they meet with these heroes, and they get their story… It’s a wonderful, wonderful organization, and we’re excited to have John Eason coming to Smithton.”

Nichols further spoke about the competition element of the fundraising event, with teams who have come to know each other through their participation at various other events engaging in a friendly but fierce bid for the grand prize.

“The barbecue teams will be working hard Friday night, through the night into Saturday to compete for the over $12,000 in prize money that we raise in sponsorships,” Nichols said.

As for the food vendors, the event will feature Beast Craft BBQ, Not Too Slabby Pro BBQ and Casa Maria Taco Truck.

Nichols also pointed to the Smithton Turner Society and Robert “Chick” Fritz as they’ll be selling beverages for the event.

Further, folks will be able to give to charity as they participate in raffles and pot shot boards or grab some merch from the event.

Nichols additionally said there will be some representation at the event from the Army National Guard and the St. Louis Shriners.

“My guys from the fire house, we’ll be busy,” Nichols said. “It takes a great team to put this event on.”

He also spoke more about the fire company and their charity efforts. While most of the money from the barbecue is put toward Camp I Am Me, some is also set aside for such good causes as the company’s annual Christmas charity, providing a holiday dinner for a local family or two when they get word that someone is in need of help.

Nichols voiced his high hopes for this weekend, remarking early in the week that he can’t wait for it to finally begin.

“It’s a rewarding event,” Nichols said. “We’re hoping for a successful weekend and maybe set the tone to add to it for next year and hopefully for years to come.”