The Maeystown Fire Department responded at about 1 p.m. Wednesday to a small brush fire in the area of Maus Road just south of Sutterville Road in rural Monroe County.

The Valmeyer and Prairie du Rocher fire departments were initially paged as a precaution but were told to disregard just minutes later.

At 1:20 p.m., the fire was reported to be extinguished with just some hotspots being tended to. Firefighters cleared the scene completely at 1:30 p.m.