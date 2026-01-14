Slow going on Dupo interchange 

Communities and residents in the area eagerly anticipating completion of the I-255 interchange project near Dupo can expect to wait for a good while more.

Dupo Mayor Dawn Keys spoke with the Republic-Times on Monday to offer an update on the endeavor that’s been promising to make waves for development in many ways near both Dupo and Columbia for years now, though she had only so much to share as the project has run a number of hurdles.

Some recent rumors surrounding this long-awaited interchange have concerned the need for addition archeological survey work.

Keys said such work is taking place this week, though the area in question around Old Route 3 has not been the subject of a previous survey for the project.

This new survey, Keys explained, is required to allow for utilities to be relocated.

She noted this is a smaller area than what was previously surveyed for the primary interchange project, and with the survey’s completion, relocation of those utilities should be able to begin.

Previous coverage of the Dupo interchange placed particular emphasis on the pursuit of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant.

Keys said this proposed RAISE grant pursued in 2024 ultimately wound up going to another project, though other grant funding has also been pursued.

With her predecessor, Dupo Mayor Jerry Wilson, having spoken quite positively about the project’s status and momentum two years ago, Keys generally lamented the rather slow progress the I-255 interchange has seen recently, specifically noting how the shutdown of the federal government back in the fall caused things to grind to a halt.

“I hope we just continue to move forward with it,” Keys said. “With the government shutdown, everything is so far behind.”

As previously reported, the proposed diamond interchange set to connect to Davis Street Ferry Road is intended to facilitate industrial and commercial growth in the area. This interstate exit would ultimately replace the existing Dupo exit.

Keys remarked on how important this project is to help bring additional economic traffic to both Dupo and Columbia, with the latter’s business district along Old Route 3 approved back in 2024.

“It makes a huge impact for Dupo and Columbia, economics-wise,” Keys said.

Additionally, Keys confirmed that Dupo leadership has discussed the possibility of establishing a Tax Increment Financing District in the area around the interchange upon completion in order to promote growth and development.

Construction of the interchange has been discussed for two decades now.

Though Keys couldn’t offer an exact timeline for future progress, she emphasized that work is still being done, albeit slower than she would like in no small part due to the many agencies and groups that have to be involved.

“It’s still moving along, it’s just moving very slowly,” Keys said. “There’s a lot of hands. You’ve gotta call in to IDOT for approval and then wait. But we’re approved to keep moving forward, so we just keep going.”