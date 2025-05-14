Signs of honor in Columbia

Pictured, from left, are Columbia Director of Public Works Mike Sander, former alderman Mary Ellen Niemietz and Columbia Engineer Chris Smith with signage honoring Niemietz for her 28 years of service on the Columbia City Council.

Monday, but the meeting’s primary focus was honoring those who have already been public servants in Columbia.

The meeting began by recognizing Ward IV Alderman Mary Ellen Niemietz, who officially stepped away from civil service after 28 years.

Columbia Mayor Bob Hill read a prepared statement honoring Niemietz, saying she was a “true guardian of Columbia’s history” and an “advocate of Columbia’s greenspaces.”

Niemietz was one of the driving forces in making the Creekside Park project a reality.

Hill said Niemietz will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of Creekside Park later this year, weather permitting.

He also announced Niemietz is not completely finished with her work in Columbia.

“We’re not letting her get away that easily,” Hill began as he reported Niemietz has agreed to be a member of the Columbia Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Hill also noted a bench along the GM&O Heritage Trail near Creekside Park will be dedicated in Niemietz’s honor.

“Thank you for your service, your leadership and your enduring love for the City of Columbia,” Hill concluded.

An emotional Niemietz also addressed the council and others in attendance.

“This is harder than I thought it would be,” she began. “It has truly been a great honor to serve the City of Columbia.”

Niemietz pointed out she has served under three elected mayors and one appointed mayor, four city administrators, four chiefs of police and alongside 28 aldermen during her tenure.

Those people, along with department directors and other city employees are Columbia’s “greatest asset,” Niemietz said.

One of Niemietz’s last official duties as alderman was voting on three resolutions which will honor late members of the Columbia Police Department.

The first resolution designates a section of West Cherry Street as Honorary Sgt. Alfred J. Descher Memorial Way.

Descher was the first Columbia officer to lose his life during active duty. While responding to a rollover crash on the “Columbia Hill” in the early morning hours of Feb. 17, 1964, Descher was struck by a tractor-trailer truck that jack-knifed as it approached the scene of the crash.

According to the Feb. 20, 1964, Columbia Star, Descher and an Illinois State Trooper had both set up a perimeter and utilized flares and emergency lights.

Descher and the trooper were near the trooper’s vehicle when both were struck by the semi. The trooper suffered a broken ankle and cuts, and Descher was reported to have died immediately.

The two other resolutions will honor more recent Columbia officers who died following battles with cancer.

A section of West Cedar Street will be recognized as Honorary Officer Jared R. Reddick Memorial Way, and part of West Oak Street will be known as Honorary Sgt. Michael A. Conrad Memorial Way.

Reddick passed away in 2000 at the age of 36. Conrad, 51, passed away in 2024.

The streets and signage will be officially dedicated at a future date and will coincide with the unveiling and placement of the memorial signs, Hill said.

Pictured are renderings of memorial signs to be placed in Columbia in the near future. Each sign will dedicate a portion of a city street to a Columbia Police Department officer who died while an active member of the force.

Following passage of the resolutions, the meeting was adjourned sine die, officially ending Niemeitz’s tenure as alderman.

Jason Mayer, who ran unopposed for the Ward IV vacancy, swore his oath of office prior to the meeting being called to order several minutes later.

Also reciting oaths were all incumbents who ran unopposed in the April election.

Hill, City Clerk Derek Reichert, Ward I’s Andrew Hitzemann, Ward II’s Mike Lawlor and Ward III’s Paul Khoury each began new four-year terms last Monday.

The new council’s first action items included approving a special use permit to allow a short-term rental property at 1724 Ghent Road.

Last year, the council approved language allowing structures in the city’s C-2 business district zones to operate as short-term rental properties.

Buildings granted the special use for short-term rental may be listed on websites such as AirBNB and VRBO, which provide a variety of lodging alternatives to hotels.

The council then approved appointment of Niemietz to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

Sarah Clark was also reappointed to the board.

In other action, aldermen approved two preliminary engineering agreements with Gonzalez Companies LLC for the third phase of the Centerville Road Reconstruction Project and for an upcoming Metter Avenue Reconstruction Project.

The next meeting of the Columbia City Council will be Monday, May 19, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The meetings are also available online through the City of Columbia, IL – Government Facebook page.