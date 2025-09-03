Sid sees quite a century

Pictured at center is Roy “Sid” Trexler celebrating his 100th birthday Monday. Behind him, from left, are Nathan, Becky, Clyde, Justin and Gisela Trexler, who were among the large group of family and loved ones to celebrate with him.

A longtime Columbia resident celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday, looking back on his service in World War II, a century of changes and a life surrounded by a loving family.

Roy “Sid” Trexler spent much of Labor Day surrounded by family at his current residence of Cedarhurst Senior Living in Waterloo as he celebrated a full century of life.

Trexler began his journey in 1925 in the small village of Ullin at the southern tip of Illinois.

His family of humble means, Trexler was one of nine children. He recalled that his mother and father lived on a farm for a time before moving into town, his father cutting timber for a living.

Trexler attended a small school – though, as he noted, not a one-room schoolhouse – and graduated from eighth grade before working himself, helping his father and acquiring a job with the railroad. He particularly recalled trucking lumber into mills as part of his duties.

His career was rudely interrupted by World War II as, upon turning 18, Trexler joined up to fight.

Though he didn’t get into too many details regarding the war, he did note with pride his service with the Army’s 69th Infantry.

“I volunteered for service and wound up in Germany right away,” Trexler said. “Outstanding thing there, I think, is my unit, we were the first ones to meet the Russians when the two armies came together in Germany.”

One of his family members present at the birthday gathering noted his participation in the Battle of the Bulge.

Trexler also recalled taking Fort Ehrenbreitstein, the army of occupation headquarters following World War I. Particularly, he recalled how the same flag flown there during that American occupation had been taken to Washington D.C., only to be returned and flown again in WWII.

On that flag raising, Trexler and his family further described how he participated in the color guard, being singled out among other soldiers in his foxhole due to his height.

That afforded him the opportunity to meet General Omar Nelson Bradley, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and General Courtney Hodges. He also had the honor of shaking hands with General George S. Patton, whom he described as a “cocky little guy.”

Trexler further recalled how he was dismissed from that color guard rather unceremoniously.

“Soon as it was over, they come and got me, put me back in my fatigues, and I was back on the front line again,” Trexler said.

After 30 months of service stretching from 1943-1946, Trexler returned home and wasted little time marrying his sweetheart, Evelyn, whom he’d kept in touch with throughout his time in Europe.

Married on June 16, 1946, the two were together for 76 years before her passing in 2022.

Naturally, Trexler spoke with great adoration for his life partner.

“I had a wonderful wife who kept me on the straight and narrow,” Trexler said. “She was a sweetheart when I was in the military. Corresponded back and forth and got married soon after I came home.”

Noting that his marriage was far more important, Trexler also returned to his job with the railroad upon returning home from the war.

Still in the far southern stretch of Illinois, it was his job that brought him to Monroe County. As he started working at a quarry in the early 1950s, the company had him serving as superintendent of the Dupo plant starting in 1964.

He retired as president in 1997 – one year before the Trexlers built their home.

Trexler said his job came with a simple satisfaction.

“I loved heavy equipment, operating heavy equipment,” Trexler said. “I always did that.”

Looking back on a century on this Earth, Trexler noted the change in technology he’s witnessed through the years.

“When I was just a young teenager, you’d go into town, you saw more horses and buggies than you did automobiles,” Trexler said.

His family gave him plenty of credit for being able to stay up-to-date on all kinds of new tech – with some help from his grandkids, of course.

They also noted Trexler’s history with his motorcycle, which he finally gave up riding at 93.

Regarding experiences with new technology, Trexler recently had the opportunity to take a trip to the moon thanks to Cedarhurst’s Life Enrichment Director Meredith Hooten and a virtual reality headset.

“She asked me what I would like to do, and just in passing I said, ‘Go to the moon!’” Trexler said. “Next thing I know, she had some kind of a something pulled over my eyes, and I went to the moon… It’s amazing what they can do with that stuff.”

Trexler spoke positively about his life overall, though he expressed great surprise at having reached a full century of birthdays.

“I had no idea I’d live this long,” Trexler said. “You know, life’s been good. I’ve had a good family. They always looked after me.”

Trexler placed a special emphasis on family as he reminisced. A lover of the outdoors, his hobbies over the years have included gardening, fishing and teaching his grandkids to deer hunt.

Trexler has established quite the legacy with his family, including his older son Garry – with his wife Kathie and daughter Leslie – and his younger son Clyde – with his wife Becky and their boys Nathan, AJ and Justin.

He offered some simple advice for those looking for words of wisdom.

“The main thing is, stay true to your upbringing,” Trexler said. “I’ve had a wonderful family.”

For those hoping to live as long as he has, Trexler remarked that his secret is “good, clean living.”