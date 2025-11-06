Charges filed in shooting outside Waterloo cinema

Crime scene tape and several sirens could be seen Tuesday night outside of RMC Cinemas in Waterloo, with police confirming an altercation took place in the parking lot at 113 Plaza Drive.

Charges were filed Thursday against a Waterloo man for shooting and injuring another man in the incident.

“There’s nothing active and (there’s) no threat to the public,” Waterloo Police Chief Dane Luke told the Republic-Times shortly after the shooting. “There was an altercation between two people and we have the suspect in custody.”

The shooting occurred shortly before 7:20 p.m. and involved “two young adults who know each other,” Luke said, stressing that no serious injuries were sustained.

An Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit was dispatched to the scene to assist the Waterloo Police Department with its investigation into the incident.

Brenndan Pietlukiewicz

On Thursday, Brenndan M. Pietlukiewicz, 21, of Waterloo, was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with aggravated battery/discharge firearm, a Class X felony, and aggravated discharge of a firearm (occupied vehicle), a Class 1 felony, for his role in the incident.

Court information alleges that “while committing a battery to Kyle Johnson,” Pietlukiewicz discharged a firearm into Johnson’s leg.

The WPD said it responded to the cinema following a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, 20-year-old male, identified as Johnson, was located in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his leg. An officer applied a tourniquet above the wound, and Johnson was later transported by ambulance to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

An investigation was immediately launched as officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Valmeyer Police Department arrived to assist.

Pietlukiewicz turned himself in at the Waterloo police station a short time later, where he was taken into custody. The firearm utilized in this incident was subsequently recovered.

Officers determined this was an isolated incident between acquaintances and there was no danger to the public.