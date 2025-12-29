Shirley A. Trost | Obituary

Screenshot

Shirley A. Trost, 93, of Waterloo, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Dec. 27, 2025, at her home. She was born Nov. 24, 1932, in East St. Louis, to Herman and Ella (nee Sparwasser) Klohr. She married LeRoy Trost on April 11, 1953, and they had 72 wonderful years together.

Shirley was a homemaker and mother. She had a love for music, especially the piano and was inducted into the Valmeyer Music Hall of Fame. She loved “the arts,” toll painting and gardening. Her beautifully landscaped yard, filled with perennials was named “Yard of the Month.” She loved to travel, especially in the family Winnebago all over the United States. But most of all, she loved to play games with her grandchildren – countless hours of dominos, cards and puzzles.

She was a member of the Sparta United Methodist Church where she played the piano for years, accompanying the congregation and the SonBeams.

Her greatest joy was being with her family and she will be forever loved and missed by those who knew her.

Shirley is survived by her husband Lee; children Dr. Lori Trost (Ed) Siemers, Dr. John (Kim) Trost, Amy (Matthew) McClure and Mark (Traci) Trost; grandchildren Daniel and Caroline Siemers, Clayton and Alex (Jessica) Trost, Jack and Samuel McClure, Madelyn (Max) Heise and Isabella Trost; and step-grandchildren Alia (Andy) Wildman, Jacob (Kaylee) Adams, Courtney, Casey and Nate Matheu; and great-grandson Harrison Heise.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister.

Interment was held privately for immediate family Dec. 30.

A memorial gathering and celebration of life will follow in early January 2026.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Concord Presbyterian Food Pantry.