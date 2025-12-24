Sharon S. Schneider | Obituary

Republic-Times- December 24, 2025

Sharon Sue Schneider, 79, of Waterloo, died Dec. 23, 2025, in St. Louis. She was born November 12, 1946, in Red Bud, IL.

She is survived by her brothers and sister Robert (Gloria) Schneider, Marlene Schneider and Marvin Schneider; sister-in-law Ann Schneider; nieces, nephews, cousins; and her best friend Cindy Modglin.

Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Fred H. and Elenora (nee Mehrtens) Schneider; brothers and sisters Marian Westholt, Glen Schneider, Ronald Schneider, Joan Schneider, Vernell Rippelmeyer and Willard Schneider.

A private burial will be held.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Zoey Rongey Foundation;
or Helping Strays of Monroe County.

