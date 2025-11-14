Shara L. Nichols | Obituary

Shara Lynn Nichols (nee Maxwell), 73, of Smithton, died Oct. 30, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Born in East St. Louis on Nov. 11, 1951, Shara was the daughter of the late Mary and Floyd Schwartz Sr.

Shara worked as a bookkeeper for over 40 years, beginning her career at Thompson & Winter before spending 30 years with Oates Associates. She later joined the Kaskaskia Engineering Group, and retired from Gonzalez Engineering in 2019.

While she excelled professionally, her true calling was on the softball field. A devoted coach, mentor, and fan of the game, Shara dedicated more than 30 years to coaching. Leading teams from Khoury League to SAA, and eventually guiding the Smithton Lady Cougars to numerous conference and regional victories. Her love for the sport and her players was unmatched. Her passion for the game was legendary, her competitiveness unrivaled, and her sideline commentary unforgettable.

Shara’s generosity and sense of humor were known to all who met her. She gave endlessly to others, never wanting anyone to go without, and found a way to make even the toughest moments a little lighter with her quick wit. Fiercely proud of her family, Shara never missed an opportunity to brag on her husband, children, and especially her grandchildren — who were the center of her world. Her priorities were simple: Family first, softball second, and any extra time was spent at the casino.

Shara will be remembered for her laughter, her strength, and her heart — all of which will be deeply missed by those lucky enough to have known her. And if you really want to honor her, go cheer on a local softball game, spoil your grandkids a little extra, and don’t forget to play a few rounds at the casino — just for Shara.

Shara is survived by her loving husband of almost 53 years Reggie Nichols; children Teresa Fields, Patrick Nichols and Lyndsey (Jeff) Brown; and her grandchildren Dakota and Jordan Fields and Nora Lynn Brown. She is also survived by her siblings Rick (Joan) Schwartz, Sondra Eagan and Floyd (Angela) Schwartz Jr.; her best friend Donna (Tom) Whitworth; many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews; and a community that will never quite be the same without her.

She was also preceded in death by her grandson Leslie Louis Nichols-Brown and siblings Larry Schwartz, Sharon Kay Cooper and Steven (Rodney) Maxwell.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Nov. 25 at Lakeview Funeral Home in Fairview Heights.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shara Nichols Memorial fund. The financial gifts will be used to support the Smithton community in honor of Shara Nichols.