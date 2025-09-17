Sex solicitor back in jail

Kawa M. Shaker

A St. Louis man convicted earlier this year in Monroe County Circuit Court for seeking sex from a minor is back in custody at the Monroe County Jail on a petition to revoke probation.

He was detained after being charged in St. Louis County with second degree rape and domestic assault following incidents in July and August.

In May, Kawa M. Shaker, 27, of St. Louis was sentenced to 273 days in county jail with credit for time served and placed on 24 months of probation in addition to electronic monitoring for traveling to meet a minor.

Shaker’s initial arrest came in August 2024 as part of a human trafficking enforcement operation conducted by the Illinois State Police in Columbia.