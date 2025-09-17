Sex charge for Columbia man

Brent L. Bean

A Columbia man is facing a felony charge following an alleged sexual incident.

Brent L. Bean, 46, was charged Monday with criminal sexual assault by force, which is a Class 1 felony.

Court information alleges that on Sept. 13, Bean “committed an act of digital penetration” with a female “by the use of force and with the victim unable to provide consent.”

Bean, who remains in custody at the Monroe County Jail, was arraigned at the Monroe County Courthouse and entered a not guilty plea to the charge. He also indicated the intent to hire private counsel in this matter.

A detention hearing was set for Wednesday morning at the courthouse.