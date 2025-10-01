Sex charge for 2016 incident 

Republic-Times- October 1, 2025
Andrew D. Baker

A Missouri man was charged this week with a sex crime allegedly committed several years ago in Monroe County.

Andrew D. Baker, 24, of Union, Mo., was charged this week with criminal sexual assault by force, a Class 1 felony, in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Court information alleges Baker “committed an act of sexual penetration” with a female victim between Aug. 1 and Aug. 6, 2016. 

He would have been 15 at the time this act was committed. 

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb told the Republic-Times that, based on the facts of the case, Baker would have been charged as an adult regardless of age when these charges were filed.

The victim was a minor when the alleged incident occurred, he said.

Baker was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

The Columbia Police Department investigated this case.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Curbing domestic violence

October 1, 2025

Always giving Mohr

October 1, 2025

Oak Hill lease to begin Wednesday

October 1, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web