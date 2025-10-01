Sex charge for 2016 incident 

Andrew D. Baker

A Missouri man was charged this week with a sex crime allegedly committed several years ago in Monroe County.

Andrew D. Baker, 24, of Union, Mo., was charged this week with criminal sexual assault by force, a Class 1 felony, in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Court information alleges Baker “committed an act of sexual penetration” with a female victim between Aug. 1 and Aug. 6, 2016.

He would have been 15 at the time this act was committed.

Monroe County State’s Attorney Ryan Webb told the Republic-Times that, based on the facts of the case, Baker would have been charged as an adult regardless of age when these charges were filed.

The victim was a minor when the alleged incident occurred, he said.

Baker was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

The Columbia Police Department investigated this case.