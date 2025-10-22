Serious injury crash on Bluff Road

Emergency personnel responded about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Bluff Road between Bottom and Steppig roads in Columbia.

One of the vehicles caught fire following the collision, which the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department described as “very serious.”

Bluff Road was closed to traffic for a few hours in that area as public safety responders worked the crash scene. The roadway was reopened by 9:20 p.m.

Check for more information as it becomes available.