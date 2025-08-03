Serious injury crash near Waterloo

Republic-Times- August 3, 2025

A serious injury rollover crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Route 3 near the Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners John Deere dealership south of Waterloo.

The car involved in the crash came to rest near trees well off the roadway.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Illinois State Police.

At last report, police said the driver of the car was in critical condition at an area hospital.

