Seniors stay active in Waterloo

Pictured, from left, are Shelly Reed, Waterloo Senior Center Director Sarah Giglotto and Rich Reed. Shelly and Rich recently enjoyed the opportunity to paint at the senior center provided through a generous donation from Steve Doerr.

The Waterloo Senior Center continues to serve as an important resource for elders in the community, offering a place for folks to socialize, enjoy a meal and keep busy with Bingo or some other activity.

Senior Center Director Sarah Giglotto recently spoke about some of the goings-on at the senior center, with a major update soon arriving in the form of the Giving Tree Thrift Store.

Currently being set up in the building’s basement, the volunteer-run store will open its doors Nov. 1, with all proceeds going to the senior center.

When it comes to activities for the folks who stop by through the week, some recently enjoyed stretching their artistic muscles.

Art supplies were donated by Steve Doerr in August, helping senior center guests paint and craft and ultimately displaying their work for a time at Morrison-Talbott Library.

Giglotto discussed the variety of other activities at the facility, from regular games of Bingo to an upcoming Halloween party. Folks at the senior center have also put together a band, with a performance scheduled for the end of the month.

With Christmas already on the horizon, she also made mention of their Secret Santa. Now in its third year, the event is a collaboration with Garden Place, with folks at the senior center making a list of three gifts that get sent on to the assisted living facility.

Garden Place sets up a tree decorated with these requests, generous members of the community grabbing a list and fulfilling in time for the senior center’s Christmas party.

Along with fun and games, Giglotto also spoke about some important services and benefits for guests, particularly noting how she is able to help with Medicare questions and enrollment.

She further mentioned that folks tend to be unaware of the center’s benefit access through the Department of Aging, a program where she is able to help older community members apply for a discounted license plate sticker depending on their income.

Giglotto also noted the food pantry which is also housed in the center’s basement. The pantry is open every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the Waterloo Senior Center, located at 207 W. Fourth Street, check out the center’s Facebook page or call 618-737-0100.