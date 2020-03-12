Senior sites take coronavirus precautions; events canceled

In response to growing concerns over Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), multiple senior sites in Monroe County are taking precautions and some local events have been canceled or postponed.

On Wednesday, the Waterloo Senior Center announced it has canceled all gathering activities for older adults until further notice.

“There shall be no eating at the sites,” the senior center posted on Facebook. “Home delivered meals will still be provided. Carry-out meals will also be available. This is a preventative measure to minimize exposure and risks for the safety of seniors.”

To reserve a carry-out meal in Waterloo, call 939-8880.

Columbia Senior Center Director Anna Dunn said her site has also been instructed to close congregate dining until further notice but will continue to deliver meals to seniors at their homes.

“Also, people who normally attend the dining site may come in and pick up their meals or we can deliver them to their homes,” Dunn said.

To reserve a carry-out meal in Columbia, call 281-7414.

The Illinois Department of Aging directed senior centers to take these steps based on directives from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Tuesday, Oak Hill Senior Living and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo decided to restrict visits to its facility and cancel upcoming events.

After meeting with the IDPH on Monday, Oak Hill Administrator Kim Keckritz said people under the age of 18 are now prohibited from entering the facility until further notice, as are visitors and staff that show signs of respiratory illness or fever.

Oak Hill also cancelled its Soup and Pie Supper that was scheduled for March 25 and its annual Senior Jubilee later this spring. The Senior Jubilee is a long-running annual gathering featuring entertainment and local businesses.

Oak Hill will still be holding its Salad Day event March 18. For more information, call 939-3488.

Another senior facility, Garden Place Senior Living in Columbia, has also canceled an upcoming event. They will no longer be holding a fish fry fundraiser that had been scheduled for March 27.

A St. Patrick’s Parade set for this Sunday in downtown Waterloo has been postponed to September due to coronavirus concerns.

“Health and safety of our members and the general public is and always will be a very high priority on our list and as such,” parade co-chairman Patrick Hume of the Ancient Order of Hibernians-Michael Keeley Division posted Thursday on Facebook. “We cannot and do not want to be seen as the organization that set financial gains over health of our members and the general public at large.”

The Waterloo Citizens for a Pool postponed its St. Paddy’s Day 5K Walk/Run scheduled for Saturday.

The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce decided to postpone its annual dinner that was set for March 19 at Annbriar. No makeup date has been announced.

In Columbia, a father-daughter dance that was slated to take place this Saturday at Immaculate Conception School has been canceled.

The local University of Illinois Extension Office, which operates out of the Monroe County Annex at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo, said it is restricting all upcoming large gathering sponsored by its office.

“As we continue to monitor and react to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Illinois has proactively adopted a policy restricting events with more than 50 attendees until further notice,” extension director AmyCope stated in an email. “In addition, we will also yield to the CDC’s advice of discouraging any events or meetings where the majority of participants are considered high risk. High-risk individuals would include anyone over the age of 60 and/or those with serious chronic medical conditions.”

Waterloo School District Athletic Director Mitch North announced Thursday that an indoor track meet set for this weekend at Principia College has not been canceled but designated as “participants only.”

“Because of this and other concerns, the track coaches and I have talked and we will not be attending the meet on Saturday,” North stated in an email.

North also said parents can decide to withhold their student-athlete from competition if they feel that is the right decision.

“Any athletic event that you are not comfortable sending your child to as we decide how to proceed is a personal decision and one that we all completely understand as parents and educators,” North said. “I will be in contact with coaches to make sure they know our stance on this and that a parent’s decision to withhold a student from competition due to concerns about the virus will not be held against the athlete.”

Pictured is the empty toilet paper aisle at the Waterloo Walmart early Thursday evening. (Val Chism photo)

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker earlier this week issued a state of emergency decree in response to the coronavirus threat.

That disaster proclamation allows the federal government to reimburse costs related to the state’s response and makes State Disaster Relief Fund dollars available.

There are now 32 positive cases in Illinois of COVID-19, with most of them in the Chicago area.

“The virus is here in Illinois. While it may not be in your community now, we anticipate it will be eventually. We all need to take action now by postponing large events and restricting visits to nursing homes to limit the spread,” IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said. “Guidance for this novel virus is changing day by day – sometimes hour by hour – but we want to empower people to think about what they can do to reduce their risk of possible infection, as well as spread of the virus.”

Approximately 29 percent of the cases in Illinois are travel associated, about 44 percent are a contact of a COVID-19 case, and the remaining cases do not have a clear connection and could be the result of spread in the community, the IDPH said. While the vast majority of cases are recovering, approximately 94 percent are in isolation either at home or in the hospital.

At this time, there have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 in Illinois.

Nationally, there have been more than 1,300 confirmed cases with 39 deaths as of Thursday.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath and are spread through close personal contact —such as shaking hands, coughing and sneezing.

Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said that as of Thursday, there have been no tests performed for potential coronavirus in Monroe County.

“We screen potential individuals that we receive from calls from a medical provider and then pass the information on to the Illinois Department of Public Health, who determines if they meet testing requirements,” Wagner explained. “If they do, we would then coordinate with a hospital to perform specimen samples and ship to an IDPH lab. There are now private labs that doctors can refer patients directly to for testing.”

Wagner said his department remains in constant contact with local schools and long-term care facilities on this matter and are passing on CDC and IDPH recommendations.

“It will be up to individual school districts and businesses to cancel or postpone activities,” Wagner said.

The state of Illinois is mandating all large-scale events exceeding 1,000 individuals be canceled for the next 30 days. Additionally, community events of 250 people or more should be canceled or postponed until May 1. For events less than 250 people, state officials said residents should closely consider who is likely to attend the event and, if it includes vulnerable populations, strongly consider canceling. The state also recommended all major sporting events with large spectator crowds be canceled through May 1.



The primary election on March 17 is expected to proceed as scheduled.

The city of St. Louis is banning events of more than 1,000 people in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. This comes after the NCAA men’s basketball tournament that was scheduled to come to town was canceled. Crowds at churches, schools and certain other locations are exempt.

For general questions about COVID-19, call 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

For our article on Monroe County prepping for the coronavirus that appeared in last week’s paper, click here.