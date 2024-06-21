Semi fire on Route 3 in Waterloo

The Waterloo police and fire departments, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded about 3:10 p.m. Friday for a semi tractor-trailer on fire on Route 3 just north of South Library Street in Waterloo.

Fire crews quickly knocked down the blaze. The semi trailer was reportedly empty.

The northbound lane of Route 3 was closed and traffic was diverted to Market Street as crews worked to clear the scene.

The incident was resolved by about 3:25 p.m.