Second lawsuit against J.F. Electric

Another personal injury lawsuit has been filed against J.F. Electric, Inc., alleging negligence during utility line repairs in Waterloo following a severe storm earlier this year.

A lawsuit was filed Oct. 17 in the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s Office, on behalf of Christopher Summers.

The suit alleges employees of J.F. Electric failed to secure fallen electrical lines, leading to the wires striking Summers and causing injury

Summers, employed by Monroe County Electric Cooperative as a “line clearance tree trimmer,” responded to the area of Route 3 near Warren Drive in Waterloo the morning of March 15 to assist in repairing power poles and lines damaged by high winds the night before.

J.F. Electric was hired by Ameren Illinois to repair or replace these poles and reactivate the lines.

Court documents allege J.F. Electric employees failed to “secure fallen electrical lines which were under tension,” using a rope to secure the lines.

The filing states the rope failed, “causing the lines to whip and strike the plaintiff.”

Summers is seeking damages in excess of $50,000 for injuries, current and future medical bills and pain suffered as a result of the incident.

A similar lawsuit was filed Oct. 7 by Perry Skaer, an employee of Harrisonville Telephone Company.

That suit also seeks damages in excess of $50,000 for alleged negligence on behalf of J.F. Electric on March 15.