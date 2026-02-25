Season over for girls hoops 

Waterloo senior Mallory Thompson led her team in scoring this season at 11.5 points per game.

Both high school girls basketball squads from Waterloo saw their seasons come to an end last week.

Gibault (21-12) closed out its successful 2025-26 campaign with a 47-37 loss at home Friday night in a Class 1A regional final against Okawville.

The score was 20-18 in favor of Okawville at halftime.

Free throws were the key factor in this game – Okawville shot 13-for-15 from the charity stripe compared to just 1-for-2 shooting from the Hawks.

Gibault was called for 18 fouls on this night in contrast to just seven for Okawville.

Olivia Biffar led the way for the Hawks with 14 points – including 4-for-8 shooting from three-point range.

Gibault’s 21 wins were the most in a season for its girls hoops program and the most since the 1999-00 squad went 20-9.

Karmon Grohmann, a senior, led the team in scoring this season at 17.2 points per game. She also averaged 6.3 rebounds, 3.03 steals, and 2.24 blocks per contest.

Biffar, a junior, averaged 10.4 points per game and made a single-season school record of 78 three-pointers.

In addition to Grohmann, the only other senior for the Hawks this winter was Hope Chambers. She averaged 4.3 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Waterloo High School girls basketball squad also ended its season, falling 49-41 at Carbondale last Wednesday in a Class 3A regional tilt.

Mallory Thompson, a senior, led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds. Nichole Gum, a sophomore, added 11 points and seven steals.

Thompson led the team in both scoring and rebounding at 11.5 and 5.7, respectively.

In addition to Thompson, other seniors on the 2025-26 squad were Sam Juelfs, Calla Espenschied, Aubrey Heck and Jessica Richter.

Espenschied led the team in rebounding at 6.5 per game.

Heck averaged 5.3 assists and 5.1 steals per game, both team highs.